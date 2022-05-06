First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New C$42.50 Price Target at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.39.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.01. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $37.76.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.