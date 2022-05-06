First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.98

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.98 and last traded at $49.98, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $504,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 18.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 29.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 275,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

