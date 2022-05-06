First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $127.69 and last traded at $129.38. 236,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 288,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.24.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,338,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,804,000 after buying an additional 51,730 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 584,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after buying an additional 64,403 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 496,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,007,000 after buying an additional 33,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

