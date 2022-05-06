First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $127.69 and last traded at $129.38. 236,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 288,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.24.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.12.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
