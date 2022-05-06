FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,339,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,997 shares during the period. FirstCash makes up approximately 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.06% of FirstCash worth $175,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 46,422.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCFS stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.42. 3,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,857. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.71.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCFS. Wedbush dropped their target price on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

