FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $253,315,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,696,000 after buying an additional 2,681,540 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 655.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,789,128 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 889.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,362,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,547,000 after buying an additional 1,225,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 1,113.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,320,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,037,000 after buying an additional 1,211,657 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

FE stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.