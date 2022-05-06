Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Citigroup

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FSR has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fisker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of FSR stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell Zuklie acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Fisker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

