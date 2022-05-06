FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Position Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 805.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,193 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,262,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 400,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,669,000 after buying an additional 144,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT traded down $16.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,300. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $290.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.88.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

