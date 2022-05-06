FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $805-825 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.35 million.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $15.45-15.75 EPS.

Shares of FLT traded down $10.42 on Thursday, reaching $243.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $290.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.80 and a 200-day moving average of $238.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $301.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 923.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

