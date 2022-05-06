Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Lowered to $38.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FLS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Flowserve from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Flowserve stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $182,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,087 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $47,147,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,604,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,093 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

