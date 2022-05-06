Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on F. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.29.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE F opened at $14.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,213 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.