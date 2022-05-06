ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ForgeRock Inc. provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE FORG opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ForgeRock (FORG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.