Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company.

Formula One Group stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -74.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Equities analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $302,800 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

