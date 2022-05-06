Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Fortinet updated its Q2 guidance to $1.05-1.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.15 EPS.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $11.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.76. 34,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,097. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.35. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $195.96 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,218. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 534,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,309,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,257,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

