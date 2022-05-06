Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

FWP traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.75. 27,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

