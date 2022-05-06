Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Alkermes by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 36,280 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 22,058 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ALKS. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

In other Alkermes news, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $1,480,470.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,163.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,288 shares of company stock worth $3,985,011. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

