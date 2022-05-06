Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 603,025 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2,557.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 299,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:CRK opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

