Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 6,830 Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 27.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ebix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $29.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $926.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Ebix had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

