Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $215,000 in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 287,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE OFC opened at $26.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

