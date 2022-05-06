Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $220,000 in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 274,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $75.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 312.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $85.99.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

