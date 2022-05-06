Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,093,000 after buying an additional 297,485 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,740 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.94.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average is $76.01.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.