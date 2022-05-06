Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 13,140 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in EQT were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $263,059,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $169,716,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $90,515,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,096,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $51,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.09.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

