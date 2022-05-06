Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $183,000 Position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,753,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 659.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sasol by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sasol by 54.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Sasol by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 298,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sasol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SSL opened at $24.16 on Friday. Sasol Limited has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

