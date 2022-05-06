Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $203,000 Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,867,000 after buying an additional 329,904 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after buying an additional 307,768 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 1,219,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,706,000 after purchasing an additional 269,353 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $8,427,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 175.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 188,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 120,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.