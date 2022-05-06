Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56,368 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $12,661,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $225,524,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total transaction of $7,485,632.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,043 shares of company stock worth $45,192,594. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $149.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.