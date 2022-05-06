Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,844,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,445,000 after acquiring an additional 247,972 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,858,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,594,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,519,000 after purchasing an additional 493,252 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,350,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after purchasing an additional 388,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $25,874.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

