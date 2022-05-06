Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,728 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Popular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.44. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. Popular had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 31.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Popular’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

About Popular (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.