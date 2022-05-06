Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday.

FSP traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $508.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

