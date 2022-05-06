freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freenet AG is a mobile communications service provider. The company’s brand portfolio includes the mobilcom-debitel, freenet.de, gravis, media broadcast, klarmobil, freenet digital, freenet energy and motion TM. Freenet AG is headquartered in Budelsdorf, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FRTAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on freenet from €22.00 ($23.16) to €23.00 ($24.21) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on freenet to €27.50 ($28.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on freenet from €27.00 ($28.42) to €27.50 ($28.95) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.41. freenet has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

