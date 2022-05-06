Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.08)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $117-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.95 million.Freshworks also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.16) EPS.

FRSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Shares of FRSH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,786. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $81,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,108.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. purchased 2,828,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $49,081,415.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,994 shares of company stock worth $3,031,422 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Freshworks by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,982,000 after purchasing an additional 251,037 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Freshworks by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 23,502 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Freshworks by 226.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 135,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

