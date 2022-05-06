Fresnillo’s (FRES) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,175 ($14.68) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FRES. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.74) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.37) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.99) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.74) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,048.13 ($13.09).

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 766 ($9.57) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 16.76. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 610.60 ($7.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 997.60 ($12.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 755.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 805.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

