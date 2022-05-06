FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,598,000 after acquiring an additional 99,561 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,159,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 278,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after acquiring an additional 44,329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 44,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,259. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

