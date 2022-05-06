FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,210 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.46.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,357,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.68. 2,249,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,010. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.03.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.47. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.