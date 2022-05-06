FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,059 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA IJH traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,340. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $244.08 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.28 and a 200-day moving average of $270.17.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
