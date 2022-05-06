FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 36,108 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,108 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.30. 40,910,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,625,809. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.