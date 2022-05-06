FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $14.29 Million Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,285,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.7% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,013. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $150.44 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

