FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.50. 4,682,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,323. The stock has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.38 and its 200 day moving average is $226.03.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.