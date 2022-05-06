FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,456 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,000. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.5% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $13.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $503.36. 3,546,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,494. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $371.11 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $558.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.79.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

