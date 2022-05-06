FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,475 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.64. 1,215,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.08.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $7,389,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,175. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

