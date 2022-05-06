FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $4.01 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after purchasing an additional 216,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $257.97. 2,090,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,493. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

