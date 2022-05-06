FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FS Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $117,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FS Bancorp by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

