fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.98.

NYSE FUBO opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

