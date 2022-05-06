Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($52.63) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 112.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($42.63) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($52.63) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of FRA:FPE traded down €0.35 ($0.37) during trading on Friday, reaching €23.55 ($24.79). The company had a trading volume of 30,681 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €25.71 and its 200 day moving average is €29.08. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($39.37) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($47.16).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

