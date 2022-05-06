Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Stock Price Down 3.9%

The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.26 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.38 ($0.19). 165,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 375,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.54. The company has a market capitalization of £97.60 million and a P/E ratio of -15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.64.

Fulham Shore Company Profile

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of September 1, 2021, it operated 20 restaurants under the ‘The Real Greek' name across London and Southern England; and 55 restaurants under the Franco Manca pizzeria brand, primarily in London, also with restaurants in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol, and Exeter.

