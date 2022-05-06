Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 752,493 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,327,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752,493 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group comprises about 1.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.21% of The Ensign Group worth $195,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.98. The company had a trading volume of 368,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,111. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,547 shares of company stock valued at $11,737,570 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.