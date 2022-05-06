Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.38% of Medpace worth $107,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 290.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 126.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,567,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Medpace by 136.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.11. 357,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,245. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.53. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.43.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

