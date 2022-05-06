Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $119.90 Million Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,526 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Concentrix worth $119,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 104.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,131,000 after buying an additional 506,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,550,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,917,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,642,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total value of $989,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,849.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,514 shares of company stock valued at $240,032 and sold 25,000 shares valued at $4,155,200. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of CNXC traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.36. 328,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,805. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.44 and a 200-day moving average of $179.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

