Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $174.56 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,547,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,492,636 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp comprises 1.0% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of KeyCorp worth $174,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 32.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,911,000 after purchasing an additional 523,406 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 576,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

NYSE KEY traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,196,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,684,427. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.