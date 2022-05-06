Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $79.70 Million Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,319,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 427,210 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.52% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $79,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDRX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 430,641 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 900,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 233,885 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 282,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 214,933 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 201,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 174,655 shares during the last quarter.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.64. 2,273,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

