Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 170,605 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991,422 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,605 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.26% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $156,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 183.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 991,029 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $60,819,000 after acquiring an additional 640,874 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $158,486,000 after acquiring an additional 505,093 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $28,099,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Shares of LPX stock traded down $3.42 on Friday, hitting $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average is $68.46. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.31%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

