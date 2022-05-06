Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 44,833 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,833 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.59% of Integer worth $73,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth $34,999,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,730,000 after acquiring an additional 178,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth $9,826,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 691.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 90,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Integer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 790,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,637,000 after acquiring an additional 73,531 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITGR. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

ITGR traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.64. 222,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.71. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

